Missing Uttar Pradesh woman returns home after 25 years

By Express News Service

SERVIALASORE: Happiness prevails in Gazipur villager and family members of a house enthusiastically celebrated after a missing person returns to her home after 25 years.

Basanti's house was a celebration party for her daughter Gitarani Das's homecoming. Members of a Kozikode-based NGO in Kerala rescued Gitarani and helped her to reunite with her family after over two decades.

As Gitarani's family was poor, she used to work as a domestic help in Cuttack. There she married a youth and the couple had a son. Six months after her marriage, Gitarani returned home along with her son and left him under the care of her mother and brother. She returned to Cuttack, but there was no trace of her since then.

All her family members searched everywhere but could not trace her for years long. Eventually, they started believing that Gitarani was no more. Gitarani's son Chandan, now 26-year-old, is married himself.

It was leant that Gitarani was cheated by her husband. Losing her mental stability, she somehow reached in Kerala. There, she worked as a domestic help in several houses and suffered a lot. Luckily, members of an NGO rescued the woman and admitted her to a shelter home.

After she recovered from her mental ailment, Gitarani could remember her people and her address following which the NGO brought her back to her house.

The social activists later contacted the Talsari Marine police station and Santosh Kumar Behera the IIC informed her family. Unfortunately, the latter expressed their financial inability to bring her back home.

The social activists, however, took the initiative and escorted her to her house. Back home, Gitarani could recognize her mother and brother. Spending several years at Kerala she already forgot Odia language. She could only speak in, Hindi and Malayalam. Hence, her family failed to get her reaction. However, her family feels that she has fully recovered now. Surprisingly, Gita wants to go back to Kerala as she is not adjusting with her family surrounding.