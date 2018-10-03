Home Nation

Poll duty: Busy CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unable to help group

Incidentally, Chouhan is caught with Jan Ashirvad yatra to connect with electorate in all the 230 Assembly constituencies of his state.

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 114th birth anniversary, in Bhopal on Tuesday.| PTI

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s poll engagements are apparently delaying a key panel’s suggestions to the Centre in coordinating policy approaches for agriculture and MGNREGS
At the NITI Aayog’s fourth Governing Council meeting in June, Modi had entrusted the CMs’ panel with the task to formulate the roadmap which could soothe fraying tempers of farmers. The NITI Aayog, as a part of the exercise suggested by the panel headed by Chouhan, has held brainstorming sessions with stakeholders.

“We are ready with draft roadmap for convergence of MGNREGS with agriculture. We expected a final meeting of the CMs’ panel in August-end. But we still don’t know yet when it will happen,” said a senior Niti Aayog official. “We are trying to get the MP CM on board to hold the final meeting. But, he seems to be busy.”

Besides Chouhan, Nitish Kumar (Bihar), N Chandra Babu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), and Pawan Kumar Chamling (Sikkim) are the other members.

Incidentally, Chouhan is caught with Jan Ashirvad yatra to connect with electorate in all the 230 Assembly constituencies of his state. He is seemingly not taking any chance for the Assembly election, given that an internal assessment of the BJP showed anti-incumbency factor. Last month too, Chouhan had sought permission from BJP chief Amit Shah to be excused for the second day of the party’s conclave, sources said.

The NITI Aayog apparently wants the CMs’ panel to address a few of the key issues since they require political answers, which may necessitate amendments in the MGNREGA either through executive or legislative route. “The topmost issue is the extent to which  MGNREGS funds could be utilised to pay for farm labour cost to bring down the input burden of farmers,” added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Chouhan CM Shivraj Chouhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur