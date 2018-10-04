5-year-old sexually assaulted by two priests in Madhya Pradesh temple

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking episode, a five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by two middle-aged priests inside a temple in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh.

The alleged incident happened inside the temple in Uchad Village under Goraghat police station area on Tuesday. The minor was lured into the temple by the accused duo Raju Mahant and Batoli Prajapati in the name of giving sweets as Prasad.

Once inside the temple, the duo did the unimaginable and sexually assaulted the minor and then dropped the child outside her house. They also frightened the girl by threatening her with dire consequences, if she made the matter public.

The matter came to the fore after the minor, unable to bear the pain in her private parts, narrated to her mother the savagery she had undergone inside the shrine.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police, which lodged a case and arrested the accused duo. The victim has been admitted at Datia district hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable. The duo has been booked for rape under Section 376 of IPC as well as under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating possibility of more minors having been sexually abused by the two priests, a senior police official in Datia said.