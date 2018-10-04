Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Teenager posing as Army man held at airport

A teenager, posing as a senior officer of the Indian Army, was caught at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on Sunday, while demanding money from taxi drivers for not parking their vehicles properly. Dressed in Army fatigues, the teenager also went into the parking area in the basement and ordered the parking staff to work properly. A team from Gandhi Nagar police station went to the airport and detained the teenager for questioning, after recieving a tip-off. Acording to the police, the boy, who hailed from Rewa district, had been posing as an officer. He is a Class 10 dropout and the son of an auto-rickshaw driver. He has been booked under Sections 171 and 172 of the IPC.

CM inaugurates renovated Minto Hall

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the renovated Minto Hall at a ceremony on Monday. A team of experts took six months to restore the intricate Zardozi painting and carving work in the central dome of the building, which is a mix of Mughal and British architecture. Landscaping was also undertaken on the surrounding grounds. The main hall has now been turned into a convention hall with capacity of 500 people. The hall was constructed by Nawab Sultanjahan Begum in 1909 keeping in mind the requirement of a guest house near the Raj Bhawan. The building was named after Lord and Lady Minto as a mark of British Raj. Addressing the function, the CM said that Lord Minto never came to this construction and hence there is no need to glorify him.

Cong likely to release first list of candidates during Navratra

Opposition Congress is likely to release its first list of 80 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. Half of these names are expected to be those of sitting party MLAs. The list is likely to be released during the nine-day period of Sharadiya Navratra that starts from October 10. Decisions on the remaining 150 seats are likely to be delayed owing to recent political developments in the state, particularly the emergence of the new political outfits like the SAPAKS and JAYS.

Senior party leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath and the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha, Ajay Singh were in the national capital recently for a meeting of the screening committee. According to key sources within the party, discussions were held on 130 seats, but a consensus could be reached only on 80 seats.

Barber siphons Rs 4.06 lakh from state housing board’s account

A 27-year-old barber, helped by a friend, allegedly fraudulently obtained Rs 4.06 lakh in two transactions from the account of Madhya Pradesh Housing & Infrastructure Development Board. According to the complaint lodged, the accused have savings accounts in a nationalised bank branch in the city. They allegedly submitted a forged photocopy of a departmental order and fraudulently got C4.06 lakh transferred into their accounts via RTGS.

Powerlifter Priyanka Vaish takes ‘Strongwoman of India’ title

Local powerlifter Priyanka Vaish on Tuesday took the top spot at the The National Strongman Championship for men and women that was organised at the Bhojpur Club in Bhopal. Priyanka won the title of Strongwoman of India at the event. Top prize in the men’s category went to Lalit Yadav.

