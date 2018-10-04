Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, supporters detained in Gujarat's Patan district

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor and others were detained by police in Gujarat's Patan district Thursday as they staged a protest demanding farm loan waiver and water for the farmers of his constituency, Radhanpur.

Earlier, speaking at a rally in Radhanpur town of the district, Thakor gave one week's time to the BJP government to declare his constituency as 'scarcity-hit'.

Radhanpur Assembly seat comprises tehsils of Radhanpur, Santalpur and Sami.

"We detained Thakor and 93 others including his supporters for holding protest on Radhanpur highway. All of them were released later," said Deputy Superintendent of Police R P Zala.

Thakor accused the BJP government of ignoring the plight of farmers in his constituency, claiming that though most parts of Patan had received scanty rain this time, these three tehsils were not declared as scarcity-hit.

"If these three tehsils are not declared as scarcity-hit in one week, farmers along with their kids and cattle will march towards Gandhinagar. I also demand waiver of farm loans, as the crops have failed due to scanty rains this season," said Thakor.

Following Thakor's warning, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that though several tehsils have been declared as scarcity-hit, the process of obtaining data from other areas is underway.

Later in the evening, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel announced that Rupani had asked the administration to conduct a survey and find out which other tehsils need help such as drinking water and fodder for cattle.

"In one or two days we will prepare the list," said Patel.

Last month, the Gujarat government had declared 16 tehsils in Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan and Ahmedabad districts as 'scarcity hit' due to deficient rainfall.