Home Nation

Considering increase in time limit to allow child abuse victims to report complaints: Maneka Gandhi  

Under Section 468 of the CrPC, any offence, including child abuse, which can lead to a prison term of three years has to be reported within three years of the incident.

 

Published: 04th October 2018 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has said her ministry is considering a proposal to allow the victims of child sexual abuse to report the incident to police until they attain the age of 30.

Under Section 468 of the CrPC, any offence, including child abuse, which can lead to a prison term of three years has to be reported within three years of the incident.

Despite the fact that a section of the CrPC  473  says a court may take cognisance of an older case if it is in the "interest of justice" or if the "delay has been properly explained", victims of child sexual abuse face problems in registering an FIR once they are 18 or more.

Gandhi said her ministry has proposed that child sexual abuse victims be allowed to register complaints until they are 30.

"If you have been molested or hurt as a child, then currently you can report it within a number of years.

We are thinking of asking home ministry to raise the age to 30," she told reporters.

"When a person is grown up and if they want to complain, they should. We also have a register for sex offenders and there are 4.5 lakh names registered under it. We have their fingerprints, we have their details so if anything happens they are available to us," she said.

Gandhi made the comments in response to a question on actor Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual misconduct against Nana Patekar during the shooting of a film 10 years ago.

Gandhi Tuesday favoured a #MeTooIndia movement in India to encourage women to come forward to complain against sexual harassment.

She said it does not matter when a victim comes out with her complaint but it is important to hear her out.

Citing Harvey Weinstein, she said when the first victim came out and reported against the Hollywood film producer, people asked her all kinds of questions, including why she took so long to speak out.

"But I know when your body is abused, you remember it always. I don't care when the complaint is filed but action should be taken," she added.

When asked about the accusations made by Dutta, the minister said harassment of any kind will not be tolerated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maneka Gandhi Tanushree Dutta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices