Government staff stir goes on amid Raje’s pre-poll project push

While Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is gearing up to launch a slew of new projects in the state, over one lakh state government employees have been on strike for the past two weeks.

Published: 04th October 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

On Tuesday night, Raje inaugurated what she dubs as her ‘dream project’ — the Dravyavati River front. Under this project which is projected to cost  over Rs 1,600 crore, the historic Amani Shah Nullah of Jaipur is being turned into the Dravyavati river.

On the other hand, the state is currently reeling under a massive transport crisis as over 20,000 government transport employees are on strike since September 16.  

Besides transport staff, over 12,000 Panchayati Raj workers and over 50,000 ministerial employees are also currently on strike.  Congress leader and former CM Ashok Gehlot hit out saying,“ For the first time, just before elections, a huge number of government employyes are on strike and the government is celebrating gaurav ( Pride )... They think they can fool the people of Rajasthan...”

