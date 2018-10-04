Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets EC to complain about Oppostion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) to complain against the Opposition’s bid to fan “misinformation” in the state.

Chouhan, who led a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for the meeting, complained that the “opposition is creating an environment of confusion through false propaganda, complaints and baseless allegations related to the elections”, said commission officials.

The delegation consisted of the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge and party vice president Vinay Sahashrabuddhe and minister Viswas Sarang.