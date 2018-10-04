Home Nation

Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over phone in UP

An FIR in this connection was registered against Chandbabu, his mother and sister on the complaint of the victim's family at Ruphaideeha police station on Wednesday.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Union Cabinet approves ordinance to ban triple talaq on Wednesday. (Photo| Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BAHRAICH: Police have registered a case here against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over phone over the dowry issue.

The man currently lives in Saudi Arabia, police said Thursday.

"Chandbabu pronounced triple talaq (divorce) thrice to his wife Noori, 20, over phone on September 10 when her family members did not fulfil his dowry demand," Superintendent of Police Sabharaj said.

An FIR in this connection was registered against Chandbabu, his mother and sister on the complaint of the victim's family at Ruphaideeha police station on Wednesday, he said.

Noori's family alleged that after the talaq, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law forced her to leave the house and also threatened her, he said.

They alleged that the accused was demanding Rs 50,000 and a motorcycle as dowry, the SP said.

Police said they were probing the matter.

The government had recently passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018, which makes triple talaq an offence and can invite a jail term of three years.

The Supreme Court had on August 22 last year struck down triple talaq, calling the practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
triple talaq dowry dowry harassment Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices