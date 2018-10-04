Home Nation

Reply sought from states, UTs on rehabilitation home for mentally ill

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought reports within two weeks from state governments and Union Territories on the status of setting up rehabilitation homes for people with mental illnesses.

So far, only nine states and two Union Territories have filed their response on compliance with the Centre’s guidelines for setting up of rehabilitation homes for the mentally ill.

A Bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud issued fresh notices in the case and stated that it would go into the merits of the case after all states and UTs had filed their responses.

The petitioner in the matter, advocate Gaurav Bansal, said more than 15,000 people were forced to stay with mentally ill patients.

He said that many states and Union Territories had not complied with the order of July 10, 2017, in which they were asked to implement the guidelines prepared by Centre within one-year period.

The states and Union Territories which have filed their response include Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Punjab, Nagaland, West Bengal, Telangana, Tripura, Delhi, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

