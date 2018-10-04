Home Nation

Special Police Officers not be deployed for personal security of protected persons in J-K

The order comes in the wake of an SPO, posted in personal security of PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir, deserting the force and taking along seven AK rifles and one person pistol of the lawmaker.

Published: 04th October 2018 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Security jawan stands guard during restrictions in down town Srinagar. | PTI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has decided that Special Police Officers (SPOs) will not be deployed for personal security of protected persons anymore, officials said Thursday.

The order comes in the wake of an SPO, posted in personal security of PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir, deserting the force and taking along seven AK rifles and one person pistol of the lawmaker.

SPO Adil Bashir has since joined militant group Hizbul Mujahideen.

An order issued by Additional Director General of Police (Security) Muneer Ahmad Khan said, "It is hereby ordered that henceforth no unit/SSP shall deploy any Special Police Officer (SPO) for Personal Security Officer (PSO) duties and all SPOs (except SPO drivers) presently attached with protected persons be immediately withdrawn".

Khan said it has been observed that some SPOs are performing PSO duties with protected persons, which is not in accordance with security norms as SPOs are not trained to perform PSO duties.

Khan also directed all range DIGs to furnish a list of all SPOs withdrawn from PSO duties by 5 October 2018.

"In case any SPO does not report back, (his) honorarium may not be released and nominal roll of such SPOs be furnished to this headquarters so that their disengagement orders are issued," Khan added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices