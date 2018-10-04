Home Nation

Top judge Gogoi hits the ground running

New Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday hit the ground running shortly after taking oath of office, barring urgent mentions of cases and reworking the roster.

Published: 04th October 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

New CJI Ranjan Gogoi shakes hands with President Ram Nath Kovind after being administered oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: New Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday hit the ground running shortly after taking oath of office, barring urgent mentions of cases and reworking the roster.

He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind in Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Darbar Hall earlier in the day.

“No mentioning. We are working out the parameters. If someone is being released today, then yes; if someone is being hanged, then yes,” the CJI said adding urgent mentioning could only be entertained if a person’s life was in danger or was being evicted.

“Let me tell you, me and my colleagues are trying to prepare a system which will function better. We are trying to reduce the time between filing and listing of cases. We are trying to introduce a system where cases don’t get dropped. If we succeed, perhaps a large section of mentioning will go away altogether,” he said while speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Under the new roster, Justice Gogoi’s first bench includes justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph. It will also hear social justice matters, elections, company law, arbitration and other cases of constitutional importance. Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, who sat on Justice Dipak Misra’s bench, have been transferred to other benches. In all, there will be 11 benches since the current SC strength is 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranjan Gogoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices