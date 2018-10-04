Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Satish Mahana among Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a mockery of Centre's biggest health insurance scheme -- Ayushman Bharat- National Health Protection Scheme (AB-NHPS) -- for BPL families, the names of UP's senior cabinet minister Satish Mahana, his family members and a former BJP MLA Salil Vishnoi were found listed among its beneficiaries from Kanpur district. Besides several other prominent city builders also figured in the list of beneficiaries of the scheme.

The ambitious scheme provides health insurance cover of Rs five lakh to deprived and BPL sections of the rural and urban society. It offers cashless health services to the beneficiaries.

However, the anomaly came to light when Mahana, a veteran legislator from Kanpur and minister for industrial development in Yogi government got a wind of it. He called up Kanpur District Magistrate to confirm the irregularity and asked him to order a probe to find out how did it happen. He also asked the DM to take strict punitive action against those found guilty of what he described as a "gross negligence".

He said he and his family members were not eligible for the scheme as per the parameters required for selection of the beneficiaries and it was a matter of great concern which needed to be probed. "I came to know from some reliable sources that my as well as my family members' names were reflecting in Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection beneficiary Scheme website https://mera.pmjay.gov.in. Immediately, I contacted district officials and instructed them to conduct a thorough probe into it and initiate strict action against those who are responsible for gross irregularity," he said.

The list includes Satish Mahana, his wife Anita Mahana and family members Karan Mahana, Radhika, Jahanavi and Neha with beneficiary ID no:093300273770037015900063 allotted by the authorities.

Mahana had been a seven time BJP MLA from various assemblies constituencies of the Kanpur. He is currently representing Maharajpur constituency. After BJP came back to power in 2017, he was entrusted with the responsibility of Industrial Development department.

Shockingly, district administration sources said that the list also had the name of a former BJP MLA Salil Vishnoi and his family members besides several other prominent builders of the city.

However, Vishnoi called it an attempt to malign the image of senior BJP leaders and the party as well. "The entire matter should be probed and those responsible for it should be punished. The scheme is meant for poor and down trodden," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Kanpur District magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant said that a probe was ordered into the incident and those responsible for the act would face strictest punishment. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ashok Shukla has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in this regard.