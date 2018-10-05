After S-400 missile deal, Modi & Putin ink pact on manned space mission

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday held the India-Russia annual summit after which eight pacts, including on cooperation on India's ambitious human space mission project -- Gaganyaan -- were signed.

ALSO READ | India, Russia ink USD 5 billion deal to buy five S-400 air defence missiles system

Official sources said the two countries also signed the USD 5 billion S-400 air defence system deal after talks between the two leaders in Hyderabad House.

Talks with President Putin have given new direction to the bilateral strategic partnership, Modi said in a press statement after the 19th India-Russia annual summit.

Pacts were also inked in the fields of space, nuclear energy and railways.

A crucial MoU was signed between Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Federal Space Agency of Russia ROSCOSMOS' on joint activities in the field of human spaceflight programme Gaganyaan.

India and Russia are committed to cooperating in the fight against terrorism, Modi said.

President Putin said the two countries have agreed to step up cooperation in combating the menace of terrorism and drug trafficking.