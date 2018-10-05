Home Nation

Assembly polls: With Maya’s decision to go alone, new equations emerge

With the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) deciding not to ally with the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, new political equations have started taking shape.

Published: 05th October 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: With the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) deciding not to ally with the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, new political equations have started taking shape.

Although the political battle in the desert state is touted to be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and  the Opposition Congress, the  BSP, which won 3 seats in the 2013 Assembly elections, may be looking to combine smaller political parties in the state to form a third front, according to sources in the party who were familiar with discussions.

The vote share of the BSP in 2013 stood at 3.37%.  In Eastern  Rajasthan , districts which border Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the BSP has a stronghold in 10 districts and may have an impact on roughly  60 seats across the state which are reserved for  members of the Schedule castes (34) and Scheduled Tribes (25).

The ruling party said the BSP’s move could eat into the Congress’ vote share.  “Two parties were trying to forge an unnatural alliance. But wherever there are ideological differences, alliances fail,” said Satish Poonia, Bharatiya Janata Party vice president in Rajasthan.

“Behenji has asked us to fight the elections alone and her wish will be fulfilled . We are already in touch with lot of people and parties. Whatever behenji orders we will definitely carry them out”, said Mumtaz Ali , state BSP head Rajasthan.

Ghanshyam Tiwari’s Bharat Vahini party, Manvendra Singh who recently quit BJP, independent MLA Hanuman Beniwal , the Communist Party of India (Marxist)  and Janata Dal (Secular) are some of the outfits and parties that the BSP may approach, said sources in the party familiar with developments.
The Congress meanwhile, was unwilling to comment on the issue.

Mayawati had on Wednesday attacked the Congress saying that her party had asked for 20 seats out of 200 in the state but the Congress was willing to give out only nine. She cited the issue as the reason behind her decision. The Scheduled Castes comprise account for roughly 18% of the votes in the state.

In the run up to 2019

Political observers, who view the elections in the three states as a semi-final to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, feel it is imperative for the Opposition to pass this ‘unity test’ if they want to cobble up an anti-BJP alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. Technically, in all three states, the Congress may not need the support of any party, but a scattered opposition will project a negative perception about the
anti-BJP alliance and raise questions on capabilities of its leaders

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices