Babul Supriyo accuses Bengal cops of threatening singer Shaan

Babul Supriyo has accused the West Bengal police of threatening noted singer Shaan that the licence to his show would be cancelled if Supriyo was present in the audience.

Published: 05th October 2018 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Babul Supriyo | PTI

By IANS

KOLKATA: Union Minister Babul Supriyo has accused the West Bengal police of threatening noted singer Shaan that the licence to his show would be cancelled if Supriyo was present in the audience.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday and Thursday, Supriyo said Shaan was woken up from sleep by police officers who issued the threat.

Supriyo, himself a noted singer, also wondered how a Union minister can be stopped from attending a event in his constitutency.

On Thursday, Supriyo retweeted a post by his followers (Team Babul Supriyo) that questioned whether it was ethical for the police to threaten an artist.

In a fresh tweet, Supriyo claimed that he had asked Shaan not to give any media byte or statement on the issue.

