Home Nation

Cheater held in Rajasthan for promising top jobs, Rajya Sabha seat

Sanjay Singh Naruka claimed that he had contacts with high-profile politicians and government officers, police said.

Published: 05th October 2018 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By IANS

JAIPUR: The police on Thursday arrested a man accused of duping people by promising them top posts such as that of a chairman of Rajasthan Public Service Commission and getting them elected as Rajya Sabha MP.

Sanjay Singh Naruka (32) claimed that he had contacts with high-profile politicians and government officers, police said.

The accused collected over Rs 1 crore from people by making promises of providing top jobs, said Karauli Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh.

The Hindon City police station coming under Karauli district initiated a probe after Hukun Singh Kashyap complained that Naruka (32), who hails from village Malakheda in Alwar district, has many prominent numbers saved in his phone and that he has promised him a Rajya Sabha seat.

Kashyap reportedly paid Naruka Rs 40 lakh on being assured that he would be made a Rajya Sabha MP.

Kashyap's friend Ramvinod also paid Rs 61 lakh to the accused on being assured that he would get a job of chairman, Rajasthan Public Service Commission. He was also promised that his younger brother will be provided a job of teacher, said SP, Ajay Singh.

After collecting over Rs 1 crore, Naruka switched off his mobile and ran away, police said. The victims got a case registered against him.

The police claimed that the accused was using a prank call app on his android phone to make fake calls to high-profile people.

Further investigations are on in the case, said the SP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Rajasthan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices