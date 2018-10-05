Home Nation

Congress President Rahul Gandhi implores PM Narendra Modi to bring petrol, diesel under GST regime

The Congress had on Thursday described the price cut as an ant compared to the hike that was an elephant.

Published: 05th October 2018 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

Reiterating his year-old request, Gandhi tweeted: "Respected Modiji, the general public is very upset with the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel.

"Please bring petrol-diesel under the GST regime."

His comments came a day after the Centre cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, a decision that was followed by several BJP-ruled states, giving an overall relief of Rs 5 per litre to the consumer.

The Congress had on Thursday described the price cut as "an ant" compared to the hike that was "an elephant".

Last year in October Gandhi had demanded that fuel should come under the ambit of GST to prevent "excessive profiteering". A year on, petrol prices have touched Rs 90, while diesel hovers around the 80-mark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi GST Petrol price Diesel price Fuel price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices