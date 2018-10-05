Home Nation

'Forest Man of India' Jadav Payeng described wrongly in textbook, Assam CM to write to Maharashtra government

Payeng, a forest department worker of Assam, planted and tendered trees on a sandbar of the Brahmaputra river turning it into a forest over the years.

Published: 05th October 2018 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

jadav_payeng

Jadav Payeng (Photo | @mygovassam/ Twitter)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said he would write to the Maharashtra government over "erroneous" description of 'Forest Man of India' Jadav Payeng, who is from Assam, in school text books of the western state.

Payeng, a forest department worker of Assam, planted and tendered trees on a sandbar of the Brahmaputra river turning it into a forest over the years.

An environment text book of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education reportedly "wrongly" mentioned Payeng, who was awarded Padma Shri in 2015, as a member of a nomadic tribe.

Meeting a delegation of the ethnic Mising community, the chief minister assured them that he would write to the Maharashtra government to register Assam's reservation.

Payeng belongs to the Mising tribe.

The meeting also discussed fund allocation to the Mising Autonomous Council areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sarbananda Sonowal Jadav Payeng Forest Man of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices