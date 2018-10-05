Home Nation

Justice Surya Kant takes oath as Himachal Chief Justice

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Justice Kant whose appointment order was cleared nearly 10 months ago by the Supreme Court collegium.​

Published: 05th October 2018 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SHIMLA: Justice Surya Kant on Friday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in a simple ceremony here.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his cabinet colleagues and senior government functionaries.

The post of the Chief Justice was vacant with the retirement of Chief Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir on April 24, 2017.

Comments

