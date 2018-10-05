Justice Surya Kant takes oath as Himachal Chief Justice

By IANS

SHIMLA: Justice Surya Kant on Friday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in a simple ceremony here.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Justice Kant whose appointment order was cleared nearly 10 months ago by the Supreme Court collegium.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his cabinet colleagues and senior government functionaries.

The post of the Chief Justice was vacant with the retirement of Chief Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir on April 24, 2017.