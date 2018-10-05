Home Nation

Minor girl drugged, abducted and raped in Uttar Pradesh

The victim alleged that she was continuously raped for over two hours.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

MORADABAD: A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district was allegedly raped after being abducted and drugged.

The victim has claimed that the accused belonged to her village. She further alleged that she was continuously raped for over two hours.

According to reports, the accused fled the spot leaving the victim in an unconscious state. The minor was later found by her family members who were searching for her.

A case has been registered in Thakurdwara Police station of the district.

Uday Singh, Superintendent of Police (Rural) said, "We have received a complaint and case has been registered under IPC section 376 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). The accused and victim knew each other prior to the incident. Police is investigating the matter."

