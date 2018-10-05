Home Nation

Raipur diary: No to Ayushman Bharat till payments settled

Dr Renu Jogi has penned a biography on her husband Ajit Jogi that was launched at her residence ‘Sagaun Bungalow’.

Published: 05th October 2018

No to Ayushman Bharat till payments settled  , The Indian Medical Association (IMA) chapter in Chhattisgarh
By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) chapter in Chhattisgarh took a decision not to offer treatment to patients under the central government ambitious healthcare scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’, in the wake of pending payments that needs to be settled under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“The private hospitals will not treat patients till the government initiate moves to clear all the remaining payments due against the treatment done under the NHIS,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, president Hospital Board of IMA. The IMA in the state had earlier highlighted the “shortcomings and difficulties”, in the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme.

Renu writes biography on husband Ajit Jogi
Dr Renu Jogi has penned a biography on her husband Ajit Jogi that was launched at her residence ‘Sagaun Bungalow’. At the launch of the book titled ‘Ajit Jogi: Ankahi Kahani’, she shared her memories and experiences of the 40 years of her married life with Jogi. Renu told the media that she was not keen on contesting in the forthcoming polls on a ticket of her husband’s regional political outfit.

“I have expressed my willingness to contest the polls on Congress party ticket. Now it’s up to the party to take a decision,” said Renu, who is also an ophthalmologist.

HNLU gets new Vice-Chancellor
Following the resignation of vice-chancellor Professor Sukh Pal Singh last Monday, Chandra Bhushan Bajpai was appointed as the interim vice-chancellor of the Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) on Thursday. He is a former judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court. Bajpai, who is a resident of Bilaspur district, refused to comment over the students’ agitation that led to ouster of Singh, saying he is yet to glean all the facts in the matter.  He said his first priority as the new V-C, would be to address the issues of the students and to take every measure in the interest of the renowned institution. His appointment however, is temporary and university sources said a committee would institute a search for a permanent candidate.

Amit Shah to attend Mahila Morcha meet
With an aim to boost the morale of cadres in the poll year, BJP president Amit Shah will attend the party’s Mahila Morcha meet at Durg on Friday. Besides discussing the election strategies for achieving the given target of 65 out of the total 90 seats, the BJP chief is likely to review the pre-election activities of the Mahila Morcha. A host of senior leaders will attend the occasion. With women having substantial presence in a majority of seats in Chhattisgarh, the meet will see dialogues and discussion on the roles and responsibilities of the women cadres and how best to deliver in their efforts as the party claims to have strengthened at booth and block levels.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Ayushman Bharat

