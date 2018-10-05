Home Nation

Ready to be Prime Minister if allies want me to be: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul was speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit while he said he would first defeat the BJP and then decide on the Prime Ministerial candid.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is willing to be the Prime Minister if allies want him to be.

Asked about his remarks in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections when he had expressed his willingness to be the Prime Minister, he said it would be a two-stage process -- first defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and then deciding on the Prime Ministerial candidate after the elections.

When pressed on the issue, Gandhi said: "If they (allies) want me, I will surely want to be the Prime Minister."

Gandhi was speaking at an interactive session at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.

Asked about the similarities and differences between him and his mother Sonia Gandhi, he said: "She taught me patience, I used to be impatient. Both of us tend to listen but sometimes I tell her she is too patient."

"She tells me that she goes by her gut feeling and I go on thinking...I don't agree with that."

Leadership is evolution, its a dynamic process. In my evolution (as a leader), I am much more into listening to people and understanding what they want."

