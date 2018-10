By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man was arrested on charges of arms smuggling and five hand grenades were seized from him, police said Friday.

Israr Ahmad of Shamli district's Kairana town was arrested by the Haryana Police Thursday, Station House Officer (SHO) Bhagat Singh said.

Five hand grenades and a pistol were seized from him.

He was working as a carpenter in Haryana's Hasi area and was arrested from there, the SHO said.

The matter is being investigated, Singh said.