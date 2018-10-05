Home Nation

Video of dust falling from AJC Bose Road Flyover creates panic in Kolkata

Rumours went round that a slab of the flyover was loose and was about to fall causing vehicular traffic over and under the flyover to be halted for some time.

Published: 05th October 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata bridge

An image of a section of Majerhat bridge that collapsed in Kolkata on September 04, 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Exactly a month after Majerhat Bridge collapse left three people dead and 25 injured on September 4, another flyover collapse scare created panic in the city on Thursday after a video showing dust falling from AJC Bose Road Flyover, one of the major flyovers of the city, went viral over the net.

The viral video showed dust falling from the side of the flyover as vehicles pass under it. Rumours went round that a slab of the flyover was loose and was about to fall causing vehicular traffic over and under the flyover to be halted for some time. As soon as police was intimidated about the video, a police team along with PWD officials was dispatched to the site. However, Kolkata Police later clarified in its Twitter account that the dust was due to cleaning of the flyover which the workers dumped through the water drainage hole in the flyover.

"At the crossing of AJC Bose Road - Rawdon Street some people had noticed that sand was falling from the Flyover and this was creating panic. This has been recorded on video and was been circulated over social media. It is clarified that the men employed for cleaning the AJC Road Flyover had swept the road and pushed the dust through the drain pipe on the Flyover and this was recorded. There is no cause for panic," Kolkata Police tweeted.

September saw three bridge collapses in West Bengal with Majerhat Bridge collapse in Kolkata on September 4, Phansidewas Bridge collapse in Siliguri on September 7 and Namkhana Bridge collapse on September 24.

