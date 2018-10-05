Video of dust falling from AJC Bose Road Flyover creates panic in Kolkata

Aishik Chanda By

KOLKATA: Exactly a month after Majerhat Bridge collapse left three people dead and 25 injured on September 4, another flyover collapse scare created panic in the city on Thursday after a video showing dust falling from AJC Bose Road Flyover, one of the major flyovers of the city, went viral over the net.

The viral video showed dust falling from the side of the flyover as vehicles pass under it. Rumours went round that a slab of the flyover was loose and was about to fall causing vehicular traffic over and under the flyover to be halted for some time. As soon as police was intimidated about the video, a police team along with PWD officials was dispatched to the site. However, Kolkata Police later clarified in its Twitter account that the dust was due to cleaning of the flyover which the workers dumped through the water drainage hole in the flyover.

September saw three bridge collapses in West Bengal with Majerhat Bridge collapse in Kolkata on September 4, Phansidewas Bridge collapse in Siliguri on September 7 and Namkhana Bridge collapse on September 24.