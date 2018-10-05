Vivek Tiwari case: Cop suspended for spearheading social media campaign backing accused constable

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While support for constable Prashant Choudhary, accused of killing Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in state capital Lucknow on September 29, is growing on the social media at the instance of outfits being run by terminated cops, the police authorities have suspended constable Sarvesh Choudhary and disciplinary action has been initiated against him for allegedly posting messages on Facebook to incite disaffection among the constables here on Thursday. Choudhary is attached to PAC 25 battalion in Rae Bareli.

The police department will also initiate penal action against forces behind this propaganda who are planning protests on Friday and Saturday in support of the accused cop.

On the other, the lone eye-witness in Vivek murder case and the ex-colleague of the deceased Sana Khan recorded her statement before the magistrate on Thursday.

Sana appeared before a city court and got her statements recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Though the proceedings were held in-camera, Sana is believed to have stuck to her statement that the accused constable fired at Vivek unprovoked.

Refusing to talk to media persons after coming out of court, Sana said that she had full faith in judiciary and the state police.