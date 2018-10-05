Home Nation

Vivek Tiwari case: Cop suspended for spearheading social media campaign backing accused constable

The police department will also initiate penal action against forces behind this propaganda who are planning protests on Friday and Saturday in support of the accused cop.

Published: 05th October 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Vivek Tiwari​

Apple employee Vivek Tiwari (Photo | Vivek Tiwari Facebook)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While support for constable Prashant Choudhary, accused of killing Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in state capital Lucknow on September 29, is growing on the social media at the instance of outfits being run by terminated cops, the police authorities have suspended constable Sarvesh Choudhary and disciplinary action has been initiated against him for allegedly posting messages on Facebook to incite disaffection among the constables here on Thursday. Choudhary is attached to PAC 25 battalion in Rae Bareli.

The police department will also initiate penal action against forces behind this propaganda who are planning protests on Friday and Saturday in support of the accused cop.

On the other, the lone eye-witness in Vivek murder case and the ex-colleague of the deceased Sana Khan recorded her statement before the magistrate on Thursday.

Sana appeared before a city court and got her statements recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Though the proceedings were held in-camera, Sana is believed to have stuck to her statement that the accused constable fired at Vivek unprovoked.

Refusing to talk to media persons after coming out of court, Sana said that she had full faith in judiciary and the state police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vivek Tiwari Prashant Choudhary Cop suspended

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices