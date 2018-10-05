WCD Ministry asked to formulate stricter child protection policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To curb incidents of sexual abuse of children and girls at shelter homes, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Ministry of Women and Child Development to apprise it on the formulation of a child protection policy as the present mechanism was not adequate.

A Bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur asked the ministry’s joint secretary to appear before it on October 8 to assist the court in understanding what exactly was proposed to deal with issues like counselling and rehabilitation of victims, conditions prevailing at child care institutions and formulation of child protection policy.

The ministry’s counsel said a national consultation was taking place with all the states for formulation of a child protection policy on preventing offences against children.