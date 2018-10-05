Home Nation

West Bengal: Kangaroo court orders man to be burnt alive over land dispute; three arrested

handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MALDA: A group of people tried to burn alive a 29-year-old man following an order of a kangaroo court over a land dispute in Malda district of West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.

Mondal Hansda was set afire by the attackers after tying his limbs in Kendpukur village on Wednesday night but was rescued by his family members and rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be serious.

Three persons, including a local community chief who held the kangaroo court, were later arrested, Habibpur Block Development Officer Shubhajit Jana said.

Hansda and his aunt have been locked in a land dispute for long and the kangaroo court was held to settle the disagreement.

It held the man guilty.

Following the order of the community chief, some people tied the hands and legs of Hansda, poured kerosene on him and set him on fire, Jana said.

His family members doused the fire and hospitalised him, he said.

They also lodged a complaint with the police following which the arrests were made.

