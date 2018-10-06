Home Nation

10 killed as minibus falls into gorge in Jammu-Srinagar national highway

By PTI

BANIHAL/JAMMU: At least 10 people were killed and 15 injured when a minibus fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near here, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

"So far, 10 bodies were retrieved from the accident site, while 15 people rushed to hospital," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Rafiq-ul-Hassan told PTI.

SSP, Ramban, Anita Sharma said the jam-packed minibus was going to Ramban from Banihal.

On reaching Kela morh near Maroof, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down into the 200-feet-deep gorge, she said.

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, the death toll might go up as the rescue operation was still in progress and the condition of some of the injured was stated to be "critical".

He said police and Army personnel, along with local volunteers, are engaged in the rescue operation.

