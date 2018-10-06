Home Nation

AMU hauls up librarian for using Jinnah’s photo

The exhibition was inaugurated by AMU pro vice-chancellor Mohammad Hanif Beg.

Published: 06th October 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Aligarh Muslim University (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fresh off the controversy over the presence of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in May, the university administration on Friday served a show-cause notice to the librarian of the Central Library, Dr Amjad Ali, for displaying photographs featuring Jinnah as part of an exhibition on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The exhibition was inaugurated by AMU pro vice-chancellor Mohammad Hanif Beg.According to AMU public relations officer Shafey Kidwai said the exhibition is an annual affair and photographs and books related with the Mahatma are put on display at Central Library. “The university authorities were not aware about the selection of photographs and thus, in view of past controversies, the photographs were removed...” said Kidwai.

A show cause notice was served to Dr Ali in which, he has been asked to reply within three days, said officials.AMU student union president Mashkoor Usmani however, said, “First remove Jinnah’s photos from Parliament then ask us to remove it from campus. The Muslim league leader had been a part of AMU history,” he said.

BJP leader Shakuntala Bharti however, said, “An educational institute should not be disgraced by a few elements (Jinnah’s photo) like this.”In May, violence was reported on the AMU campus after right-wing  activists clashed with students over Jinnah’s portrait at the students’ union office.

Old stir

BJP MP Satish Gautam had demanded the removal of Jinnah’s portrait from the central hall of AMU

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices