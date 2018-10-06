Home Nation

Bengal gangsters escape from court, caught as bike doesn't start

Published: 06th October 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Straight-out-of-movie scenes were seen on the streets of Kanthi town in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Thursday when two wanted gangsters escaped from police custody while being taken from court to the prison, wrecked mayhem on the streets along with two more associates but failed to escape as their motorbike broke down.

Two wanted local gangsters Karna Bera and Sheikh Munna were being taken from Kanthi fast track court to prison in judicial custody. While they were being loaded onto the prison van, two persons came on a motorbike and started hurling bombs and firing bullets at the police injuring five policemen and one court staff.

One of the accused then tried to snatch a person's motorbike but sensing danger, that man fled away with the motorbike key. Left with no option, the four attempted to flee on a single motorbike but Karna Bera fell on the road as soon as the motorbike started causing panic among the four. Karna Bera tried to hide in a house in the area but was forced to surrender after police cordoned off the area.

On the other hand, the motorbike the trio attempted to flee in refused to start leaving them with no option but to flee on the foot. The trio has not yet been arrested. This is not the first time Bera tried to give the police a slip.

Accused of murdering police constable Nabakumar Maity in Mahisadal in Purba Medinipur district a few years ago, Bera tried to flee from the prison several times but failed.

