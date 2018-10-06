Home Nation

Calcutta HC stays Mamata Banerjee's Rs 28 crore grant for Durga Puja

The court stay comes close after Imams recently protested against the doles given only to the Durga Puja committees and demanded the same for Muslim festivals as well.

Published: 06th October 2018 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee (File photo | PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Friday stayed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's grant of Rs 10,000 each for 28,000 Durga Puja committees of the state. The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Debashish Kar Gupta and Justice Sampa Sarkar questioned the basis on which the exchequer's money was spent on Durga Puja and whether funds were given only for Durga Puja or all other festivals.

"On what grounds is the state using the exchequer money for Durga Puja celebration? Is there a proper guideline to issue that money? Are there checks and balances? Is money only given for Durga Puja? What about other festivals? Is money given to other festivals as well?," the bench asked the state government.

To this the lawyer representing the state government said that the doles were to promote Mamata Banerjee's pet project 'Safe Drive Save Life' to which the court asked why the state government did not take up the campaign themselves. The state government has to answer to these questions in the next hearing on October 8 and till then the stay on the state government grant would continue.

The PIL questioning the grant was filed a Left-oriented trade union at the High Court on September 19. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee announced a grant of Rs 28 crores to 25,000 Durga Puja committees in the districts and 3,000 Durga Puja committees in Kolkata on September 10.

The court stay comes close after Imams recently protested against the doles given only to the Durga Puja committees and demanded the same for Muslim festivals as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee durga puja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices