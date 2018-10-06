Home Nation

Congress practises vote bank politics, divides to rule: PM Modi in poll-bound Rajasthan

The prime minister made the charge at a rally here just ahead of the announcement of assembly election dates for Rajasthan and four other states by the year-end.

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

AJMER: In a scathing attack Saturday on the Congress, Prime minister Narendra Modi accused the party of practising vote bank politics and dividing people to get into power.

He asked people not to let the Congress get into power again. Modi said vote bank politics is not limited to elections now.

Modi said political parties which do vote bank politics divide the bureaucracy when they are in power.  This badly affects governance, he said.

"They allocate the budget as per vote bank politics and therefore overall development does not happen," he said at the meeting which marked the end of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide political `yatra'.

"The Congress has established this tradition in the past 60 years," Modi said.

