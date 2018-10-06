Congress should rethink alliance with NCP: Prakash Ambedkar

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress needs to rethink its alliance with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as Sharad Pawar negated Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s Rafale logic, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh(BBMS) leader Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday.

Ambedkar, who has already forged an alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to gather Dalit and Muslim votes, has also been eyeing an alliance with the Congress.

“We have told the Congress that of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that they haven’t been able to win over past three elections, 12 should be left for us. I’m confident that we can win all the 28 seats. But, we are demanding only 12 as of now,” Ambedkar said adding that it is the Congress that needs to take a call.

Ambedkar also slammed the grand old party for tying up with the NCP saying that the Congress should rethink the alliance.

“While Congress party president Rahul Gandhi had been alleging corruption over the Rafale deal, NCP chief Pawar has given a clean chit to the Modi government. [This] is nothing but an insult to the Congress president. How can the Congress go with the NCP in such a case?” asked Ambedkar.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Centre, Ambedkar said around 3.30 lakh families with a wealth of over `50 crore are feeling unsafe in the country due to the various policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are fleeing the country.

“Families are fearing that they may get arrested at any time and are trying to flee the country by selling off their wealth. Out of 3.30 lakh such families having a wealth more than `50 crore, 75,000 families have already left the country and others may leave if the BJP government comes to power again,” Ambedkar said.

“Wealthy families leaving the country is one of the reason behind the depleting rupee. They fear sudden, undue prosecution by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income Tax or other agencies,” he added.