Home Nation

Declare drought in north Maharashtra, Marathwada: Ashok Chavan

He said that farmlands there were parched despite the Jalyukt Shivar programme of the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Published: 06th October 2018 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Chavan (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan Saturday demanded that the state government declare a drought in north Maharashtra and Marathwada regions as they were facing a severe rain deficit forcing people to walk over five kilometres to get water.

He said that farmlands there were parched despite the Jalyukt Shivar programme of the Devendra Fadnavis government and accused state Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil of repeating promises of commissioning reports, holding cabinet meetings and asking for Central government assistance.

Hitting out at the government for its all round failure, Chavan said, "We will not rest till we throw this government out of power. We are ready to come onto the streets for this demand".

Chavan was speaking at the party's "Jan Sangharsh" yatra in Shahada area of Nandurbar district Saturday.

Attacking Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Chavan said, "Sometimes, Nitin Gadkari slips up and speaks the truth. In a recent TV interview, he revealed that the BJP made grand promises because the party never thought it would come to power."

"From Nitin Gadkari to (BJP national president) Amit Shah, this government has only played chunaavi jumlas (poll riddles) on the people. But Gadkari can make false promises without worrying for the 2019 polls because the BJP will not come back to power," Chavan said.

Drawing attention to the 2009 loan waiver, undertaken when he was Chief Minister, Chavan claimed that the promises of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government existed only on paper.

"We passed Maharashtras historic 2009 farm loan waiver within 24 hours. This government has promised waivers in every speech and press release, but farmers have still not seen any money in their bank accounts," Chavan alleged.

He said that Aadhaar was launched in 2010 by the Congress-led UPA government in Nandurbar to put money into the pockets of the people, adding that the BJP was misusing Aadhaar to suppress dissent.

"What did the BJP do with Aadhaar? They linked it to your mobile numbers. They want to use Aadhaar to spy on citizens and keep them under control," the Congress leader claimed.

"Forget reservations, this government has not been able to offer protection to Dalits, Muslims and Adivasis in Maharashtra.

They are taking away the Forest Rights Act, they are cutting rations for Adivasis. Is this their Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas?, Chavan questioned.

Dismissing the governments recent decision to reduce petrol prices by a few rupees, he asked how a government that increases taxes and excise duty can blame global prices (of crude oil) for price rise in the country.

"Now, you cannot go to the petrol pump even with a Rs 100 note. Reducing prices is just a publicity stunt. With petrol at Rs 92, a cut of Rs 2.50 cut makes no difference," he said.

Referring to the Congress Working Committee's meeting at Wardha's Sevagram, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chavan criticised the BJP for trying to appropriate Mahatma Gandhis legacy.

"Those who support (Nathuram) Godse in their hearts cannot keep Gandhi in their minds," he said.

He also questioned the government's resolve to build monuments to honour Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, calling the BJP "a government of bhoomi poojans".

In 2015, Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi poojan for the Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai.

In 2016, he performed the bhoomi poojan for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharajs statue.

"But by 2018, after spending thousands of crore rupees, only the BJPs new office in New Delhi was built," Chavan said.

The current phase of the tour across north Maharashtra aims at reviving the Congress' fortunes at a time when anger against the Devendra Fadnavis-led government is rising to unprecedented levels, Chavan claimed.

"The next government at the Centre and in Maharashtra will be a peoples government, a Congress government," Chavan asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Drought Ashok Chavan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices