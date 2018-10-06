EC announces poll dates for Telangana, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh 

By Online Desk

Four states in India--Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will simultaneously go for polls in November this year, the Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat announced on Saturday. Model code of conduct will come into force in all the four states with immediate effect, Rawat added.

The first phase of Chattisgarh election will be held on November 12, the second phase on November 20, whereas Mizoram which has 40 Assembly seats and Madhya Pradesh with 230 seats will have single phase election on November 28.

Rajasthan and Telangana will go for pollls on December on 7 and counting for all the Assemblies will take place on December 11.