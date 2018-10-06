Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate​ Deputy Director Niranjan Singh resigns for 'personal reasons'

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Deputy Director Niranjan Singh resigned Friday citing personal reasons.

Published: 06th October 2018 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Enforcement Directorate (ED) Deputy Director Niranjan Singh resigned Friday citing personal reasons.

Singh had probed the high-profile Rs 6,000 crore drugs money laundering case in which former Punjab revenue minister Bikram Majithia was questioned.

Talking to reporters in Jalandhar, the officer said he was quitting his job due to "personal reasons".

He submitted his resignation to Jalandhar ED office chief Girish Bali.

During the investigation of the drug trafficking case in 2015, Singh was transferred to Kolkata.

The issue of his transfer reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court which later revoked his transfer.

Apart from the drugs money laundering case, the officer was also the main investigating officer in a number of money laundering and forex violations cases in Punjab.

Singh was a recipient of the best investigator award during the 'Enforcement Day' event at the hands of then president Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 and known as one of the finest brains in the domain of money laundering and foreign exchange violation cases.

Singh is left with three year service with the Enforcement Directorate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate​ Deputy Director Niranjan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices