Enforcement Directorate​ Deputy Director Niranjan Singh resigns for 'personal reasons'

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Enforcement Directorate (ED) Deputy Director Niranjan Singh resigned Friday citing personal reasons.

Singh had probed the high-profile Rs 6,000 crore drugs money laundering case in which former Punjab revenue minister Bikram Majithia was questioned.

Talking to reporters in Jalandhar, the officer said he was quitting his job due to "personal reasons".

He submitted his resignation to Jalandhar ED office chief Girish Bali.

During the investigation of the drug trafficking case in 2015, Singh was transferred to Kolkata.

The issue of his transfer reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court which later revoked his transfer.

Apart from the drugs money laundering case, the officer was also the main investigating officer in a number of money laundering and forex violations cases in Punjab.

Singh was a recipient of the best investigator award during the 'Enforcement Day' event at the hands of then president Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 and known as one of the finest brains in the domain of money laundering and foreign exchange violation cases.

Singh is left with three year service with the Enforcement Directorate.