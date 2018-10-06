Goa Minister calls popstar Remo Fernandes 'prophet of doom'

By IANS

PANAJI: Comparing iconic Goan popstar Remo Fernandes to a "prophet of doom" and a cynic, Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai slammed the musician for making a pessimistic music video of leaving the coastal state.

"In other words, (it's alright) for some person who is poor, who wants an occupation, a profession to leave his state and go out in search of a job, but Remo is not in that position. He is well to do. He is a bhatkar (landlord)," Sardesai said on Friday while speaking at a function organised by the Indian Green Building Council here.

"Now a 'bhatkar' is leaving Goa and he is saying this is the way forward? Is this the right thing? Is this not cynicism? Is this not pessimism? If someone hears this, what will one understand? That it is a doomsday scenario... Prophets of doom," Sardesai said.

The Minister's comment came days after Remo's music video titled "The Goa I used to know", where the singer speaks about rampant destruction of the state's environment, over development and perils of large scale migration went viral on social media.

Sardesai said that there was a lot of cynicism welling up in Goa and called for a more positive mindset among the denizens of India's smallest state.

"The song that he has come up with now, they say has taunted this Goenkarponn (Goanness)... What it says is, he is now leaving Goa. Why, because it is not the same Goa he lived in. This is cynicism. This is a very pessimistic way of looking at life," Sardesai said.

The Minister added that Goa is still not a lost cause and through regulation and legislation, the natural and social heritage of the state can be preserved for posterity.

Remo is a cultural icon in the coastal state. Apart from his peppy Bollywood songs, Remo's music and songs have been part of several popular civil society agitations in Goa.