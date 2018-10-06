Home Nation

Greater Noida campus of Sharda University shut

Over 350 students, including Indians and Afghans, were booked for rioting and related offences after Friday’s clash during in which, a student from Kashmir was injured.

Published: 06th October 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Sharda University on Friday shut down its Greater Noida campus till Sunday following brawls between groups of Indian and Afghan students for the second time in the week. The university has also postponed its ongoing examinations.

The decision to shut down came after violence flared up on the campus on Thursday after the university’s administration sent a show cause notice to 10 Indian students for getting into a brawl with Afghan students on Monday. The clash had led to the suspension of three Afghan students.  

Over 350 students, including Indians and Afghans, were booked for rioting and related offences after Friday’s clash during in which, a student from Kashmir was injured.The injured student, Ahtisham Bilal,was rushed to the nearby Sharda hospital following the incident.

