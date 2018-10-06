Gujarat Deputy CM writes to chief justice for speedy trial in rape case of 14-month-old girl

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Saturday said that he has written to Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy of the Gujarat High Court seeking speedy trial in the rape case of a 14-month old girl.

On September 28, a 14-month-old girl was allegedly raped in a village near Himmatnagar town, around 100 km from Ahmedabad.

One Ravindra Sahu, a labourer hailing from Bihar working in a local ceramic factory, was arrested the same day and charged with the toddler's rape.

READ | Outsiders attacked across Gujarat after 14-month-old girl's rape; 170 arrested

Patel said he has also sought setting up of fast-track courts for the speedy trial in two other similar cases in Surat and had also requested the chief justice to ensure that the accused get the harshest punishment possible, including capital punishment.

"I have written to the chief justice with request to set up a special fast-track court so that trial in rape cases at Himmatnagar (in Sabarkantha district) and Surat are held there and completed in a month or so," he told reporters here.

He said he has also sought "harshest punishment" for the accused, including capital punishment.

Hate messages on Whatsapp, following the incident, led to violence and attacks on some people, mostly belonging to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, in several parts of the state.

Police have arrested around 170 people in connection with these attacks.