Himachal youth Congress leader arrested over objectionable slogans on public walls

The objectionable slogans were found on the walls of Mehlat, Mahima library and Shimla road area here.

By PTI

NAHAN: An office bearer of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress was arrested by police on Saturday after some derogatory slogans against the prime minister were found on walls in the heart of the town.

State Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress OP Thakur was later released on bail but the arrest sparked protest by the outfit which alleged that the police was acting under pressure from the ruling BJP.

Police checked the CCTV footage and Thakur was arrested after registering a case under sections of Prevention of damage to public property Act 1984 and section 426 of IPC (mischief), an official said.

Youth Congress workers led by its state president Manish Thakur assembled at Congress Bhawan and took out a protest march.

They went to the office of Superintendent of Police, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state government and the local BJP MLA.

Protesters also demanded immediate release of their leader and withdrawal of the case. Manish Thakur hit out at police, accusing it of working "under pressure from BJP leaders".

He alleged that in the every part of the state workers of Youth Congress were being harassed for raising voice of dissent.

Youth Congress workers also took out a protest march in Sangrah and submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sangrah, demanding immediate release of their leader.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sirmour, Virender Singh Thakur told PTI that the arrested youth Congress leader has been released on a bail.

However investigation in the matter is continuing. Meanwhile, District BJP President Viney Gupta and several other party functionaries condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible for putting up the derogatory slogans.

Nahan is about 86 km from state capital Shimla.

