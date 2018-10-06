Home Nation

I don't recognise extreme right or extreme left: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis​

The arrest of the activists, who were termed 'urban naxals', had sparked outraged protests from human rights defenders.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday his government will "crush" those who act against the Constitution irrespective of their political or ideological leanings.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Fadnavis said he does not recognise "extreme left or extreme right".

"The person, or individual, or institution which is acting against Constitution, I am bound to act against them. They may belong to any class, may belong to any caste. Any religion, any institution, they may have any leaning but I am going crush them," Fadnavis said.

"That is my raj dharma. That is what I am doing. I don't recognise extreme right or extreme left," he told a gathering of business leaders, diplomats, political leaders and commentators at the summit.

His government was at the centre of a political row after the Maharashtra police raided the homes of prominent Leftwing activists and arrested five of them for suspected Maoist links on August 28.

The arrest of the activists, who were termed "urban naxals", had sparked outraged protests from human rights defenders.

Critics of the government insisted that the five were punished for their views critical of the dispensation.

The police raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune after an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year.

"There are some people who want to pitch two communities against each other so that a situation like civil war is created. Not just Bhima Koregaon they are in touch with naxals in Chhattisgarh and other places. They are plotting several things. It's a much larger conspiracy that we have unearthed. So many pseudo liberals came together and went to the SC and still the court ruled in our favour," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis​ Bhima Koregaon violence Uraban Naxal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices