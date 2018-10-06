Home Nation

Indian Bank revises interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits

Interest rates for deposits of three years and above, but less than four years have been fixed at 4.06 per cent.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Indian Bank.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Public sector Indian Bank Saturday said it has revised the foreign currency non-resident banking term deposits with immediate effect.

For FCNR(B) deposits in USD terms, the revised interest rates for deposits of one year and above, but less than two years has been fixed at Rs 3.78 per cent, the city-headquartered bank said in a statement.

For deposits of two years and above, but less than three years, interest rates have been revised at 3.98 per cent.

Interest rates for deposits of three years and above, but less than four years have been fixed at 4.06 per cent and for deposits of four years and above, but less than five years interest rates have been fixed at 4.07 per cent.

For deposits of upto five years, the interest rates have been fixed at 4.10 per cent, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Bank FCNR(B) deposits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices