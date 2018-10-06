Home Nation

Indian Journalists spill the beans, thrashes sexual assaulters on Twitter including TOI Editor, Kanan Gill and Kailash Kher

Indian Female Journalists took to Twitter and exposed the trauma and assault they faced, for years and years in the industry.

Published: 06th October 2018 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

Its been a year since the #MeToo movement began in Hollywood, it seems that the #TimesUp movement has finally arrived in India.

The past week has dug up years of sexual abuse, misbehaviour and a culture of 'send nudes' in the film and media fraternity.

The allegations began with actor Tanushree Dutta's chilling account of Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar's behaviour on the sets of 'Horn OK Please'.

A few days later, writer Mahima Kukreja called out on Twitter, accusing All India Bakchod's actor Utsav Chakraborty of sending male genitalia pictures without consent.

The next allegation came against Anurag Verma, an ex-HuffPost employee. The woman claimed that she added him on Snap chat, where he usually put up obscene videos and statuses.

Anurag Verma apologised on Twitter, saying he did it for fun and it was not meant to offend or spread vulgarity.

The courage of one gave a hundred others the opportunity to speak up. Twitter soon became a mini-FIR register, with women openly accusing and talking about years of silence and torment.

Many more female Journalists came up with their stories, slamming journalists across media houses.

Journalist Sandhya Menon came out and accused the current resident editor of TOI Hyderabad. According to the accuser, the HR department knew but took no action. 

K R Sreenivas replied on twitter 'submitting' himself to the investigation. No comment was made on denial or acceptance of the allegation.

Journalist Sandhya Menon also accused DNA's editor-in-chief of Bombay, Gautam Adhikari who had apparently passed lewd comments.

Sandhya even documented her horrific experience in 2011.

Further allegations piled up against Journalist Manoj Ramachandran who works with Hindustan Times.

Manoj Ramachandran's Twitter account may have been deleted as he failed to turn up in search results.

Indian Film-music composer Kailash Kher has been accused by a Muscat journalist.

BuzzFeed India's Sonia Mariam Thomas accused aspiring writer Rameez of asking her for nude pictures and alleges that he is a serial offender. She gave an account of a horrific date and his inappropriate behaviour on Twitter.

Poet and academic Debayudh Chatterjee who is currently guest lecturer at Scottish church College Kolkata has been accused before in the Raya Sarkar's list, and yet again.

The 'Maiya-Maiya'singer, Chinmayi Sripaada has reported on Twitter and shared Whatsapp screenshots of a conversation between Prashanth Rangaswamy, Youtube Film reviewer and her friend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anurag Verma Sandhya Menon TimesUp MeToo Tanushree Dutta Nana Patekar Mahima Kukreja Kanan Gill Kailash kher Sandhya Menon Sexual assault Hindustan Times BuzzFeed Sonia Mariam Thomas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices