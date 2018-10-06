Indian Journalists spill the beans, thrashes sexual assaulters on Twitter including TOI Editor, Kanan Gill and Kailash Kher

By Online Desk

Its been a year since the #MeToo movement began in Hollywood, it seems that the #TimesUp movement has finally arrived in India.

The past week has dug up years of sexual abuse, misbehaviour and a culture of 'send nudes' in the film and media fraternity.

The allegations began with actor Tanushree Dutta's chilling account of Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar's behaviour on the sets of 'Horn OK Please'.

A few days later, writer Mahima Kukreja called out on Twitter, accusing All India Bakchod's actor Utsav Chakraborty of sending male genitalia pictures without consent.

I want everyone to know @Wootsaw is a piece of shit. He sent me a dick pic, was creepy, then cried saying I’ll ruin his career if I tell others. I told two of the most influential men in comedy in India. Nothing happened. Let me tell you what else he has done with others. — Mahima Kukreja (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 4, 2018

Did they send unsolicited dick picks or that’s safely only your territory? Or like cry after saying you’ll ruin their career if you tell others? Or will they also blame that on the girls? The harassment they got that is. — Mahima Kukreja (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 4, 2018

The next allegation came against Anurag Verma, an ex-HuffPost employee. The woman claimed that she added him on Snap chat, where he usually put up obscene videos and statuses.

Okay. After the @/wootsaw incident I would just like to bring attention to @/kitanurag if it hasn’t been brought already. This happened three years ago and I am mentioning it so that if it did happen to other women they can speak up on it too. I am sure it did. — malayka (@DabbaVader) October 4, 2018

Anurag Verma apologised on Twitter, saying he did it for fun and it was not meant to offend or spread vulgarity.

Hello. My snapchats have been problematic. I have been problematic. The content that I thought was "funny" at the time was actually not. I'm sorry, I have made many of you uncomfortable with my crass photos and videos that I thought would pass as a humour. — Anurag Verma (@kitAnurag) 4 October 2018

This is an apology to every single one, female or male I have made uncomfortable with my photos, videos, texts or tweets. @DabbaVader @lovehandle_ @Dishasatra — Anurag Verma (@kitAnurag) 4 October 2018

The courage of one gave a hundred others the opportunity to speak up. Twitter soon became a mini-FIR register, with women openly accusing and talking about years of silence and torment.

A friend and I had gone to a conference in Bangalore, and we were joined by Yash Kalani aka @yusssk. We were there for 2 nights and had lots to drink on both nights. At his hotel room both times he put his hand up my panties while I pretended to be pass out drunk because I was — Ishita Gupta (@ButImCold) October 4, 2018

Too afraid to confront him or say anything. I was lying in bed next to him, but that did not mean I consented to ANYTHING. I was scared, the entire day after that I was crazy paranoid and locked myself in a room and didn't let anyone in. I was afraid of stepping out in public. — Ishita Gupta (@ButImCold) October 4, 2018

Many more female Journalists came up with their stories, slamming journalists across media houses.

3. #MeToo because I spent days asking, "What kind of woman am I, that this man could approach me just like that... and tell me to #FuckHim?”



“And then say that he thought, I’m a woman like that…"https://t.co/mFjU0yZf4Y — Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu) 4 October 2018

Journalist Sandhya Menon came out and accused the current resident editor of TOI Hyderabad. According to the accuser, the HR department knew but took no action.

Since I'm calling them out.



Let me tell you about @KRSreenivas who is currently resident editor @toi Hyderabad (I think) who offered to drop me back after a day's work.

We were about to launch Bangalore mirror back in 2008 and I had just moved to this city. — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

After a trial print run, late at night he offered to drop a few of us. I was living the farthest so I was dropped last. I get to my house, we're chatting. He lays his hand on my thigh and goes, "my wife and I have grown apart. She doesn't understand me." — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

There was more but I don't remember. I asked him to take his hand off my thigh and left.



I registered a complaint with the HR after that. It was still Vijay Times employees then who were handling HR.



and the HR department actually told him about my complaint. — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

I went to the committee for sexual harassment at BCCL to figure out what i need to do and the woman who headed it (I forget her name) told me she knew Sreeni for a long time and it's unlikely he'd do something like that. — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

A friend just reached out and reminded me that the woman who headed the cell then was Saswati Chakravarty



The friend also reminded me that she further explained KRS handsy behaviour as him "trying to be cool because he's awkward" — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

A former colleague who worked with at Bangalore Mirror just sent this to me. About @KRSreenivas



The man I was told by BCCL's greivance cell head to ignore because he was harmless. pic.twitter.com/fHjopRcviR — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

A young journalist just dmed this to me pic.twitter.com/9uzvLKmiNC — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

K R Sreenivas replied on twitter 'submitting' himself to the investigation. No comment was made on denial or acceptance of the allegation.

The TOI has said the charge would be investigated by it's committee against sexual harassment. A highly empowered committee headed by a senior woman under this policy and under the law is in place to investigate and address all allegations. I submit myself to the investigation — K R Sreenivas (@KRSreenivas) October 5, 2018

If you're working in advertising and come across this man, run. Run for your fucking life. Saying this out of personal experience.#TimesUphttps://t.co/KHQ6yhz2Io — (@Kalamwali_Bai) October 5, 2018

Journalist Sandhya Menon also accused DNA's editor-in-chief of Bombay, Gautam Adhikari who had apparently passed lewd comments.

And finally, one more calling out and I'm done.



Gautam Adhikari who was the editor in chief of DNA Bombay. His exec assistant and I were think friends and we'd go out a lot. Once he told her you girls are always going out, I'm new to the city show me some sights — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

Fair ask I guess. He had just moved to India from the US. Possibly over 50.



Day before ganpati holiday. Friend (his EA) says hey I'm inviting Gautam to go with us. I said yeah sure.



I'm 25 and entirely clueless. He joined us a little late in Bandra.



He was polished — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

Suave, very gentlemanly through the evening. We found we had a few similar interests. He offered to drop us off. It was one a.m. And he very gently firmly and non creepily wouldn't take no for an answer.



We hopped in. I got dropped after my friend. It had been a great evening — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

So I gave him a hug to say goodnight. He took my face in that moment, held right and kissed my mouth; tongue and all.



It was all I could do to not jump out of the window and fly home.



I scrambled for the door, muttered a goodnight and ran. — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

Got home and called my friend and told her this happened. I was pretty much in shock. As was she. — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

The next morning was a holiday. I got a message from him (still don't know how he got mine) saying no one can know what happened last night. It has to remain between him and me. — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

I didn't respond. He called and spoke to me in a very genteel, soft manner and told me no one can know. I didn't have what it took to say fuck off and so I said yeah sure. Won't tell anyone.



In a week or so I'd told my entire department but not sure I got believed. — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

A few weeks later, he texted me again on a weekend and asked if I wanted to drive out to lonavla. That we could spend the weekend there and come back



That's when I screwed up enough discomfort to say no.



I was asked to not talk about the too to anyone. — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

Sandhya even documented her horrific experience in 2011.

https://t.co/9bPeI9heka I documented that here on my blog back in 2011 pic.twitter.com/VbgeTgqxvf — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

Further allegations piled up against Journalist Manoj Ramachandran who works with Hindustan Times.

Back in 2005, I was 25, and taking shelter from the flood in Bombay at a colleague's house, @manojanthikad sent me a text, "I want to fuck you." He took my number from a mutual friend and decided to charm me when Bombay was drowning with that approach. https://t.co/andMvyuV5X — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

Networks were screwed and I couldn't reach friends to find out how he had gotten my number. We both worked at the same newspaper.



When things got back to normal, and i confronted him he said he was drunk and he meant to send it to his wife. Okay.



Of course, no screenshots — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

Because 2005. But the mutual friend knows this happened and it's time I called him out, even though I risk it becoming a he said she said, and I also risk the fact that he might have gotten over his shitty ideas of how to treat women and fixed himself. — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

Manoj Ramachandran's Twitter account may have been deleted as he failed to turn up in search results.

Manojanthikad doesn’t exist

Indian Film-music composer Kailash Kher has been accused by a Muscat journalist.

Kailash Kher



From a journalist in Muscat pic.twitter.com/6edAfH0S6T — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

BuzzFeed India's Sonia Mariam Thomas accused aspiring writer Rameez of asking her for nude pictures and alleges that he is a serial offender. She gave an account of a horrific date and his inappropriate behaviour on Twitter.

.@battameez is trash and has asked me for nudes and has behaved inappropriately. It's a pattern and I know multiple women who said he behaved the same way. https://t.co/ZuYBCsE37A — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) October 5, 2018

He always texts the women late at night and asks to play "Truth or Dare" and it eventually gets dirty and he asked for nudes. When I was 21 and just beginning to date, I thought this was normal. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) October 5, 2018

On our "date", I was pushed against my own window and he hit me once. I held his hands behind his back and firmly asked him to stop or I wouldn't let him stay. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) October 5, 2018

We continued doing our thing and he made me go down on him and tried to coerce me into sex. I declined but he kept pushing. I stood my ground. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) October 5, 2018

Keep in mind. I didn't say no to him at the time. But I wasn't happy about it either. Power dynamics are weird and I was afraid of saying no to anything but sex. He later had the gall to take my help for his college project after that. LOL. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) October 5, 2018

I saw him flourish as a "feminist" writer. Going viral for making statements about women's safety. But, folks, he is a woke wolf in sheep's clothing and the only thing that kept me sane was knowing I'm not alone. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) October 5, 2018

I have no proof. I am a moron. I never kept proof because my mental health mattered more. There will be more women, Rameez. You have no place to hide. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) October 5, 2018

Poet and academic Debayudh Chatterjee who is currently guest lecturer at Scottish church College Kolkata has been accused before in the Raya Sarkar's list, and yet again.

Poet and academic Debayudh Chatterjee. Called me an extra marital package suggesting I am not a wife material but one for extra marital affairs by married men. Made lewd comments at me in public places. Did not understand no for an answer. Had the gall to ask for a blowjob 1/n — husnpari jaane jahan sabse haseen sabse jawaan (@ladkidyutiful) October 5, 2018

When I had gone to his place. He also spoke very disgustingly of women he was sleeping with taking their names and since they were his juniors, we all knew each other. He slutshamed them openly. He tried to hold me and touched me with his feet repeatedly after I forbade him. 2/n — husnpari jaane jahan sabse haseen sabse jawaan (@ladkidyutiful) October 5, 2018

He is a known assaulter in Kolkata and Delhi. He also was working as a project fellow in dept of english, du and was regularly enabled by some members of the faculty. He approached his juniors who were clearly in a less powerful position than he is. 3/n — husnpari jaane jahan sabse haseen sabse jawaan (@ladkidyutiful) October 5, 2018

He has been enabled by poets in the Bengali literature scene, as well as intellectuals, academics and poets in Delhi. He currently teaches at Scottish Church College, Kolkata. Also he very proudly admitted to treat his then partner like shit. 4/n — husnpari jaane jahan sabse haseen sabse jawaan (@ladkidyutiful) October 5, 2018

And if anyone in the Kolkata academia/literature scene tries to tell you they didn't know about this, they are plain lying. He is not a newbie in this. He harassed people when he was in JU, continued harassing while he came and stayed in DU. 5/n — husnpari jaane jahan sabse haseen sabse jawaan (@ladkidyutiful) October 5, 2018

When I told him about my abuse by a married man, he reiterated his point of me being an extra marital package. I was 18. I kept in touch with him because I thought a celebrated poet finding me sexy is validation of my beauty. I thought being uncomfortable with his words 6/n — husnpari jaane jahan sabse haseen sabse jawaan (@ladkidyutiful) October 5, 2018

Meant I was not progressive enough. He insisted on people to come visit him at home who asked his suggestions for academic purposes. He kept addressing women with endearments they clearly were not comfortable with.7/n — husnpari jaane jahan sabse haseen sabse jawaan (@ladkidyutiful) October 5, 2018

All these while being at protests, getting clicked photos at pride parades. His activism is plain and simple photo op. Please do not take it for real. You can never find him at a protest that has no coverage or has barely any possibility of disruption. 8/n — husnpari jaane jahan sabse haseen sabse jawaan

The 'Maiya-Maiya'singer, Chinmayi Sripaada has reported on Twitter and shared Whatsapp screenshots of a conversation between Prashanth Rangaswamy, Youtube Film reviewer and her friend.