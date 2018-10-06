Home Nation

IRCTC money Laundering case: Court grants bail to Lalu Prasad, family

The court also directed the RJD supremo to be produced through video conference on November 19.

Lalu Prasad Yadav 

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

On Saturday, a Delhi court granted regular bail to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case filed by CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court on September 17, had summoned the Yadav family as accused in the money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Arun Bharadwaj took cognisance of the charge sheet and directed all the accused to be present before it on October 6.

The court also issued production warrant against Prasad considering the fact that he is currently lodged in a Ranchi jail.

The court was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

(With Inputs from PTI)

