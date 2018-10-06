Jammu and Kashmir: Governor takes stock of security situation ahead of first phase of municipal polls

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday took a detailed review of the security situation in the state ahead of the first phase of the municipal elections on Monday, an official spokesperson said.

In a meeting involving senior Civil, Police, Central Armed Police, Army, and State and Central Intelligence Agencies, Malik undertook a detailed review of security management related issues at the Raj Bhavan, he said.

The spokesperson said the meeting was attended by Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhat, and top officials from police, Central Reserve Police Force and civil administration.

"The meeting discussed security arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections to the urban local bodies and panchayats and the need for a safe environment for the elections," he said.

The spokesperson said after obtaining sector-wise assessment of the prevailing security situation and arising challenges, the governor emphasised the crucial importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation and appreciated the sustained real time coordination and synergy between the security forces and the civil administration.

Considering the pattern of attempts to disturb law and order in the past few days, Malik stressed the need for a heightened vigil and ensuring the safety of protected persons and the security of all important establishments and installations, the spokesperson said.

He said Malik discussed about the issues relating to the welfare of the police personnel and their families.

Lauding the commitment of the security forces towards their duty and sacrifices made by them during discharge of their duties, the governor stressed that it is our responsibility to take care of welfare of our police personnel and their families and directed that every possible effort be made to assuage their grievances.

The first phase of polling will be undertaken on October 8, followed by the second phase on October 10, third phase on October 13 and the fourth and final phase on October 16.