No question of alliance with BJP, we are secular people: Shivpal Singh Yadav

Shivpal Yadav has said his front will contest on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the next general election.

Samajwadi Secular Morcha founder Shivpal Singh Yadav (File| PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Samajwadi Secular Morcha leader Shivpal Yadav Saturday ruled out forming an alliance with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, saying "we are secular people" and there was no question of allying with the ruling party.

Yadav launched his front on August 29, after being allegedly sidelined in the Samajwadi Party by his estranged nephew and SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav has said his front will contest on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the next general election.

"We are secular people and we have always been against the Bharatiya Janata Party. We are secular Samajwadi (socialists) and there is no question of joining the BJP," he told reporters.

He was responding to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's statement that he can contest the election on a BJP ticket if he wishes to.

To a question on extending support to his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri in the 2019 election, he said: "I've offered him to contest as a Samajwadi Secular Morcha candidate from Mainpuri.

But even if he contests from any other party, we will support him. "He reiterated his previous stance that the Morcha will field candidates on all other seats. Asked whether he would ever return to the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Yadav said, "We have taken this step after a lot of thinking.

We always wanted to remain united but we got only disrespect. We made Samajwadi Secular Morcha with the permission of neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). We have moved forward and we won't step back.

The Yadav family feud for the control of the Samajwadi Party first broke into public before the 2017 UP assembly election. Shivpal Yadav declined to comment on the possibility of an alliance between the BSP and the SP, saying it was up to Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

