Home Nation

Pakistan's allegation of use of chemical weapons in Kashmir false, malicious: India

India Friday rejected as false Pakistan's allegations of reported use of chemical weapons by Indian security forces in Kashmir, saying "malicious attempts"

Published: 06th October 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India Friday rejected as false Pakistan's allegations of reported use of chemical weapons by Indian security forces in Kashmir, saying "malicious attempts" to deflect international opinion away from terrorism emanating from the neighbouring country will not succeed.

India also asserted that Pakistan was acting in a highly "irresponsible manner" with the sole purpose of repeating untruths in the vain hope that the international community will start believing their falsehood.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had Thursday alleged that Indian forces reportedly used chemical weapons against Kashmiris.

In response to a question by the media regarding the allegations, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "We completely reject allegations made by Pakistan about the reported use of chemical weapons by the Indian security forces against Indian citizens."

Such allegations are not new and are totally unfounded, he said. India has repeatedly stated its complete opposition to the use of chemical weapons by anyone, at anytime, and anywhere in the world, Kumar said.

"India is an original signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). The international community has recognised India's abiding commitment and contribution to the CWC which is the universal multilateral instrument prohibiting the use of chemical weapons.

"It is, therefore, a matter of deep concern that Pakistan repeatedly tries to make such false allegations," Kumar said.

Such "malicious attempts" to deflect international opinion away from the terrorism emanating from Pakistan shall not succeed, he asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmir issue India Pakistan Indo Pak ties chemical weapons

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices