President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Tajikistan from October 7 to 9

He will address the members of the Indian diaspora in Tajikistan during his three-day visit.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

ram_nath_kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind will Sunday embark on a three-day visit to Tajikistan during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of the country to strengthen India's ties with the Central Asian country.

During his visit from October 7-9, he will meet his Tajik counterpart Emamoli Rahmon, Speaker of Parliament Shukurjon Zuhurov, and Speaker of the Lower House (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of Parliament.

Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda will also call on the president, the Ministry of External Affairs said Saturday.

Kovind will also visit the Tajik National University where he will deliver an address on 'Countering Radicalization: Challenges in Modern Societies'.

He will address the members of the Indian diaspora in Tajikistan during his three-day visit.

The president will also pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore by visiting their memorials in Dushanbe and will offer floral tributes.

All areas of bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation are expected to be discussed during Kovind's visit to Tajikistan, the MEA said.

Given the close relationship between the two countries, the visit is expected to lead to further strengthening of the Indo-Tajik bilateral relations, it said.

This will be the first visit of Kovind to Central Asia.

Minister of State for Defence Shubhash Bhamre and Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Manhas will also be part of the president's official delegation.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has visited India five times, his last visit being in December 2016.

