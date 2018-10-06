SC dismisses pleas of Kathua rape accused

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea by an accused in the Kathua gang rape and murder case seeking fresh investigation in the case on the grounds that the probe was allegedly motivated.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud also rejected a separate plea filed by two other accused in the case seeking a transfer of the investigation to an independent agency.

The bench, while declining both pleas, said the accused could raise the issue before the lower court. An eight-year-old girl from a minority community, disappeared from a village close to Kathua in the Jammu region on January 10.

Her body was found in the same area a week later. The crime branch had filed a main charge sheet against seven people and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile.